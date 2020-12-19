Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, has issued schedule for the by-election on the vacant seat of Sindh Assembly constituency PS-52-Umerkot,

According to the ECP, polling for the PS-52-Umerkot by-election will be held on January 18 and until then the announcement of all kinds of development projects in the constituency will remain suspended.

Furthermore, the ECP also barred federal ministers, provincial ministers and assembly members from visiting the constituency in connection with by-elections activities. According to the instructions of the ECP, the Sindh government cannot appoint or transfer any officer in the constituency till the by-elections.

The Former Chief Minister, Arbab Ghulam and Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP)s Amir Ali Shah are contesting election on PS-52-Umerkot seat which fell vacant due to the death of PPP’s MPA Ali Mardan Shah.