Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the new interior minister, wants Islamabad Police to get rid of the picket culture in the federal cabinet. He has already issued instructions to the police department in this regard. The move is a good one. The residents of Islamabad will see it as some relief against the difficulties that they usually faced due to the establishment of such checkpoints. At the same time, the interior minister has come up with alternative solutions to ward off the apprehensions of the security agencies. Islamabad Police has already been handed over six vehicles with the latest technology installed in them to monitor the security situation of the city.

It is about time to shift away from the use of checkpoints, as law enforcement experts have long contested the efficacy of ensuring security via security posts, particularly in the case of terror threats. These posts make the police officials vulnerable to terrorist attacks, as they stand in the open and search vehicles and people with no protection at all. The situation becomes more serious when the civilians line up around them. The gathered crowd only adds to the security risk.

What is often ignored is also that these police check posts have become sites of abuse of authority and the harassment of common citizens. Many security personnel view these points as lucrative sites of making money. They demand bribes from citizens to thicken their pockets. Many instances of police abusing ordinary people have surfaced in recent times. Some incidents of extortion, shooting and harassment of people on police pickets have shattered many people’s faith in imagining of police as their protectors. Considering all these factors together, the interior minister has taken the right step. Now, the interior ministry must also approach the provinces to rethink their strategy of preventing crimes and terror activities.