Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday visited the residence of famous folk Singer Shaukat Ali and awarded him a cheque worth Rs 200,000 on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a media briefing on this occasion, she identified that Punjab government was ready to bear the health treatment expenses of Shaukat Ali adding that Rs 300,000 had already been given to him.

Punjab government had decided to issue health cards to all artists in Punjab, she added.

Moreover, she announced that Punjab government was going to introduce culture policy to facilitate artists who were facing lack of opportunities to exhibit their talent. She declared that deserving artists would be registered through biometric system which would ensure accountable transparency in providing them best relief facilities.