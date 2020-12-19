Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi concluded his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) wherein he met the UAE leadership and discussed bilateral as well as regional matters.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the UAE, said a Foreign Office press release Saturday.

Qureshi paid homage at the tomb of founder of the UAE (late) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and offered prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

During his stay, the foreign minister also visited Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai where he interacted with local and international media.