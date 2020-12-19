Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday Opposition’s diatribe against the government is aimed at getting NRO which will never be granted.

In an interview with a private channel, he said giving NRO to those who looted the national exchequer would be a great dishonesty with the nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will leave the office of prime minister but will never betray the country by giving relief to the opposition. He said their interests are in contrast with national interests and people of the country will never buy their narrative which is aimed at protecting their looted wealth.

The Prime Minister said with coordination of national institutions including Pakistan Army, we effectively managed the adverse impact of Corona pandemic and now entire world is appreciating our efforts in this regard.

The PM said that there was “a lot of anger” within the army over the verbal attacks of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his party against the top military leadership but COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is putting up with the tirades for the sake of democracy.

“I praise Gen Bajwa today. To attack an army chief in this manner; a reaction comes from the army,” Prime Minister Imran said, when asked whether there was any “anger” within the military over Nawaz’s aggressive speeches. “[But] Gen Bajwa is an uncomplicated man. There is composure in him, that is why he is tolerating this. There would be a big reaction if somebody else was leading the army,” the premier added.

He said although there was “a lot of anger” within the army ranks, “I know he is tolerating this because he believes in democracy.”

Imran Khan said the opposition was today accusing him of being a “puppet”, saying it wanted to talk to the establishment. “This means they’re putting pressure on the army to remove a democratic government. This is [their] democratic movement,” he added.

The premier said because the opposition realised he would not budge from his position; they were “appealing to the Pakistan Army, asking it to remove a democratic government. He said, “Article 6 applies on this; it is a case of treason.”

“The opposition’s second demand is that if the army and ISI chiefs do not remove me, then the army should remove them [the chiefs of army and ISI],” he went on to say. Answering a question, he emphasised that the Pakistan Army was a government department, saying: “The Pakistan Army is not sitting above me. It’s below me.”

The prime minister dismissed the PDM’s demand that he quit by January 31, saying the opposition did not have the public on its side. About the PDM’s announcement of staging a long march to the capital if the PTI government refuses to resign, Imran said if the alliance did indeed go ahead with such a march, it would “make it clear whether I have to resign or they have to.”

Referring to himself as the “long march specialist”, the prime minister said: “I am challenging ... if they spend even one week [in Islamabad], I will actually start thinking about resigning.” He said although the PTI had spent 126 days staging a sit-in against the then-PML-N government, the opposition would not be able to do so for even seven days “because people will not walk over to join them.”