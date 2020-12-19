Share:

ISLAMABAD-German Federal President has awarded ‘Order of Merit’ to Dr Chris Schmotzer, medical doctor and director of the Leprosy Hospital in Rawalpindi, for her tireless service to humanity. German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck bestowed the Cross of Merit on the ‘German sister’ – as Dr Chris Schmotzer is called by her Pakistani patients, in a ceremony here at embassy on Thursday, a press said. The honour ‘ Order of Merit’ is the highest tribute the Federal Republic of Germany can pay to individuals for their outstanding services. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, who also attended the ceremony, commended the work of Dr. Schmotzer and her team. As director of the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, Dr. Chris Schmotzer has been serving the Pakistani people for 33 years now, offering treatment to patients with leprosy, tuberculosis, eye and skin diseases as well as rehabilitation measures. Being member of the German Protestant Sisterhood of Christ-Bearers, she decided to come to Pakistan shortly after finishing her medicine studies in 1988. Since then, she has contributed to fight leprosy and tuberculosis in Pakistan. She also closely collaborated with Dr. Ruth Pfau and the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi.