ATTOCK- Federal government wants to ensure basic facilities to the people especially those living in far flung areas. Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving special preference and allocating funds for the uplift of less developed districts and its ample proof is allocation of Rs 4 billion for Attock district for provision of gas facility to different villages. Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to newsmen after holding an open kutchery at his residence in Attock. While giving details of this mega project Malik Amin said that to overcome low gas pressure problem of the areas of NA-55(Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal) 28km long pipe line will be laid and work on this will be started soon which will cost Rs1.6 billion. He said Rs 3 million have been allocated for over-coming low gas pressure in Hazro city and work on it will be completed within next two weeks.