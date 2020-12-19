Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking bold decisions for the welfare of farmers and 2021 would be the year of farmers in the province.

Speaking at an event “Salam Kisan Sarsabz Pakistan” to commemorate “Kisan Day” at the Governor’s House here, he said the past government made false claims for the uplift of farmers and never took tangible measures to improve the lot of farmers, adding the PTI was committed to the cause of the farmers and the agriculture sector.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Fatima Group CEO Fawad Ahmad Mukhtar, President Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar and Secretary Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Chaudhry Ehsan Akram were present on the occasion.

“A special committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab.

We are meeting every week to resolve farmers’ issues, and increase cotton production”, he said, adding that the committee would work on an urgent basis to solve the problems of the farmers as well as to provide them with quality seeds.

The Governor Punjab said those who produced and sold substandard seeds and counterfeited pesticides were national criminals and they would be punished.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said, “Unless the farmers of Pakistan are strong and prosperous, we cannot fully succeed in the mission of making Pakistan developed and prosperous.” He said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had decided to solve the problems of farmers on war-footing for which all resources would be mobilized.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said, “We will set up model villages in Punjab where officers of all departments related to farming including Agriculture Department and Livestock Department will be present and the problems of farmers will be solved at their doorsteps.” He said the Punjab government was also launching various programs for the farmers in which they would be given full relief.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said what distinguished the PTI government from the past rulers were the practical steps it was taking to solve the problems of the farmers.

He said steps were being taken to solve the problems in the shortest possible time rather than lingering these on for years.

The CEO Fatima Group Fawad Ahmad Mukhtar said, “Whatever steps the present government would take to solve the problems of the farmers, we will fully support them and every year Farmers’ Day will be celebrated in a befitting way.”