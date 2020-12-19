Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar remarked the government is responding to the politics of unrest by facilitating people and will continue to serve them as this approach has distorted the opposition’s agenda of anarchy.

Federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan talked to Usman Buzdar and discussed affairs of mutual interest including development schemes and current political situation. Other members including the Punjab Assembly member Ammar Khan were also present.

Moreover, the Punjab CM identified 22 crore people have rejected the negative politics of baseless opposition and Punjab has started the real journey of success. Those who try to stop it will remain unsuccessful, he stated while adding that some regions were deliberately ignored in the past.

Usman Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has a vision of equal progress for all while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants to create agitation in the country whereas the present regime will foil its bid. All leaders strongly condemned the adverse politics of PDM.