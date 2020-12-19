Share:

MULTAN - District administration has decided to launch crackdown against commercial companies over selling substandard mineral water. Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed inspection of all commercial water filtration plants across the district. A malnutrition meeting led by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed was held here on Friday to review water filtration plants installed on commercial basis. The district administration sought the lists of commercial water filtration plants from Punjab Food authority. The crackdown would be launched against illegal and substandard commercial water filtration plants after complete homework. The water filtration plants installed at schools were also reviewed during the meeting and officials directed to get checked the water of filtration plants from Public health Engineering department laboratory.