ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a virtual meeting with Mr Sigve Brekke, Global President and CEO Telenor Group. In his virtual remarks, the CEO reiterated the Company’s support to Pakistan during these testing times as connectivity will be of great importance for the nation’s recovery efforts in the year ahead. As an enabler of economic activity, Telenor has an important role to play in reviving the country’s long-term growth trajectory, he added. The CEO further stated that creating a predictable business environment with fair regulatory regimes for spectrum licensing and taxation remains key to improving the business climate and receiving future foreign investment in Pakistan. The Finance Minister outlined that telecom is one of the fastest-growing segments of Pakistan’s economy and is a key driver for growth and employment generation in the country. HE has appreciated the services provided by the telecom industry and assured all possible synergy in on-going projects in Pakistan, he concluded.