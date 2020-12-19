Share:

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the highest positivity ratio of coronavirus in Pakistan has been recorded in Karachi at 11.80 percent.

Karachi was followed by Peshawar 9.23 percent and Mirpur 7.92 percent. The national COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded 6.61 percent.

As per details, the positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 7.41 percent, Balochistan 3.56 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.07 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.57 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.19 percent, Punjab 3.86 percent and Sindh had 9.20 percent.

While on the other hand, Pakistan has reported 87 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 454,673. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,250.

Recent statistics identified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,179 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. And Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 202,983 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 130,706 in Punjab 54,448 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,905 in Islamabad, 17,880 in Balochistan, 7,937 in Azad Kashmir and 4,814 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition to this, 3,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,302 in Sindh, 1,521 in KP, 388 in Islamabad, 203 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Till now, Pakistan has conducted 6,264,135 coronavirus tests and 48,075 in the last 24 hours whereas 404,501 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country while 2,486 patients are still in critical condition.