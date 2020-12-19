Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its serious internal issues.

While addressing a news conference in Abu Dhabi on Friday, he disclosed that India has also tried to seek a tacit approval in this regard from the important players which they consider to be their partners.

Terming it a serious development, he drew attention towards the mounting Indian internal issues. He said the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated. There are countrywide protests of farmers in India because of the policies of BJP government.

He said the protest is growing as the opposition parties, lawyers, the civil society and trade unions have also expressed their support for the farmers. The way Indian authorities handled the Covid-19 situation is known to everybody, which has impacted their economy. The minorities in India are also increasingly uncomfortable.

The Foreign Minister categorically stated that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond and defeat the Indian designs. We will do it as effectively and immediately as we did last year. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has also communicated this to important capitals which are now fully aware of the Indian designs and resolve of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister warned that any Indian misadventure will seriously undermine the Afghan peace process and will have catastrophic consequences for regional peace and stability.

Foreign Ministers discuss Pakistani Diaspora in UAE

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai and discussed issues of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

“Always a pleasure to meet H.H Abdullah bin Zayed and discuss avenues for deepening Pak-UAE relations,” Qureshi said in a tweet following the meeting held in Dubai late Thursday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi in his tweet said, “The welfare of our 1.6 million strong Diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people-to-people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship.”

Qureshi said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed deep, historic and fraternal ties, adding that UAE stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour. He briefed his Emirati counterpart on the deteriorating law and order situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the positive developments in terms of peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue his sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, including Pakistan-Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistanis living in the UAE had been playing their part in the construction and development of the UAE for the past several decades. Qureshi said the role of Pakistani community in UAE was very important in promoting public relations between Pakistan and UAE.

The Foreign Minister apprised his counterpart of the difficulties faced by the Pakistani community in the UAE and stressed the need to address them on priority. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to set up an institutional mechanism to promote relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Foreign Minister extended an invitation to his UAE counterpart to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.