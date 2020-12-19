Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that the attack on the vehicle of UN Mission observers in Cheri Sector by Indian security forces is condemnable. India is constantly violating the 2003 ceasefire and the LOC agreement instead of abiding by it, which is a testament to its stubbornness, atrocities against minorities, farmers’ protests and He is doing all these things to divert the attention of the international community. India is using conspiratorial and destructive tactics in the enmity of Pakistan. Pakistan is well aware of this, Rana told the media on Friday. Akhtar Hussain said that India’s Hindutva ideology and this mind set has been exposed to the whole world, the international community should play its role in putting pressure on India.