ISLAMABAD - Indian army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control and deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two Military Observers on board, Pakistan Army said on Friday.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that UN vehicle was enroute to interact with cease fire violations victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector when Indian troops deliberately targeted it. In a statement on twitter, he said it must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

The DG ISPR said while the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN peacekeepers as well.

He said this act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter.

It is indeed a new low for Indian Army. He said Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with officials of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.

‘Assured notch-up military response’

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the continuing ceasefire violations by India in clear violation of international law, the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and against humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at a weekly press briefing mentioned the incident where Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir resorted to unprovoked firing in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control, this morning.

The Spokesperson said the Indian troops specifically targeted a United Nations vehicle, carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

The officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of the Indian Ceasefire Violations. The UN vehicle was damaged, however the officers remained safe. The FO Spokesperson said the officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

“The reprehensible act of unprovoked firing by India on the UNMOGIP officers is indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation troops,” he said.

He said this year alone, India had committed 2,992 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

“Pakistan also urges India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” he said.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan had information from credible sources that India was planning to undertake a military misadventure or so-called surgical strike across the LoC and international border, for which it was trying to seek understanding from major powers.

He said a series of events and developments had exposed the real face of India to the world community.

He recalled that the recently released dossier by Pakistan had left no doubt about Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces were fully prepared to defeat Indian designs.

“Any miscalculation will result in global embarrassment for India, as it faced in 2019,” he warned.

He said any ill-considered misadventure by India would face an “assured notch-up military response from Pakistan”.

The Spokesperson said such a scenario would, however, seriously destabilize the region with catastrophic consequences, the fact also been shared with important world capitals.

Zahid Chaudhri said any military conflict between Pakistan and India would also seriously undermine the peace prospects in Afghanistan, for which the entire responsibility would rest with India. He said Pakistan urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability. “We also warn the Indian political and military leadership to know that their mindset and sinister designs are well known to us,” he said.

The Spokesperson said the World Bank in its half-year report on ‘Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI)’ had declared Pakistan the fourth highest recipient of investment commitments during the first half of 2020.

He mentioned that the report attributed Pakistan’s entry into the top five, to the financial closure of the Thar Power Plant, with US$1.9 billion of investment commitment. “The World Bank report is a testimony to Pakistan and China’s mutual commitment that the COVID-19 pandemic would not slow down CPEC projects,” he said. The Spokesperson said Pakistan welcomed the decision by the government of Canada to positively revise its Travel Advisory while lowering the overall risk level for Pakistan.

Earlier, in the wake of the safe environment provided by Pakistan, the United Nations had re-designated Islamabad as a family station for its personnel.

He said several other countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and Portugal had also revised their Travel Advisories for Pakistan.

“These revisions in the travel advisories are a manifestation of the fact that the international community has recognized that overall security environment in Pakistan has improved,” he said.

India’s terror campaign in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday urged the international community to take notice of India’s vicious acts of bringing demographic changes in the IIOJK and running a terror campaign in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said India was not only employing brutal tactics to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but also fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, in addition to a vicious propaganda campaign for the last many years. He urged the international community, European Union and United Nations to take notice of such nefarious Indian tactics that imperil the regional peace