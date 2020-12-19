Share:

The United Nations has confirmed that a vehicle of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was hit by an “unidentified object” near Rawalakot and that it was investigating the matter.

The Indian Army indulged in unprovoked aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting a United Nations Military Observers vehicle, according to the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR).

'Two military observers were on-board the vehicle which was damaged in the attack. They were rescued and safely evacuated to Rawalakot,' the DG-ISPR said.

The UN vehicle, according to the military's media wing, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas Village in the Chirikot sector.

“The Mission is currently investigating the incident,” Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said.

“UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage,” the spokesman said.

"Such illegal and unlawful acts, against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well," it added.