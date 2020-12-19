Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 17, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.22 per cent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 140.73 points against 141.04 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.24 per cent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.96 per cent decrease and went down from 147.46 points in last week to 146.04 points during the week under review. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.60 percent, 0.56 percent; 0.51 percent and 0.03 percent respectively. During the week, prices of 8 items decreased, 20 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant. The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, potatoes, onions, chicken, Moong pulse, Masoor pulse, gur and wheat flour. The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices, included electricity charges, garlic, petrol, diesel, bananas, eggs, washing soap, mustard oil, sugar, cooking oil (loose), Gram pulse, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), Mash pulse, shirting, milk (powdered), rice (Irri 6/9), LPG cylinder, firewood and mutton. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, salt, chillies, tea (prepared), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared) cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, matchbox, telephone call and toilet soap. According to PBS analysis, the decrease was mainly due to falling in prices of food items i.e. tomatoes (25.81 per cent), potatoes (18.55 per cent), onions (8.34 per cent), chicken (2.25 per cent), Moong pulse (0.58 per cent), Masoor pulse (0.32 per cent), Gur (0.26 per cent) and Wheat Flour (0.21 per cent) with the joint impact of (-1.06) into the overall SPI for the combined group of (-.22 per cent).