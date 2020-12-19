Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints and Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo qualified for the main final of the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Both the semifinals remained nail-biting encounters where both the winners carved out narrow-margin victories after tough battles. The enthralling and exciting semifinals were witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.

The first semifinal saw both the sides matching fire-with-fire till the end, where Master Paints prevailed in the dying moments by smashing in the match-winning goal to win the encounter by 8-7. Marcos Panelo, who displayed high-quality polo skills, contributed with superb seven goals while the remaining one from the winning side came from Raja Jalal Arslan. Tom Brodie was top scorer from Diamond Paints/FG Polo with a hat-trick while his teammates Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted a brace each but their efforts remained fruitless. Hugo Antonio and James Fewster were the field umpires.

The second semifinal also proved to be thrilling one where the match was tied at 4-all and then it was decided in the sudden death chukker, where Mannuel Carranza hit the match-winning goal to guide Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo to a narrow 5-4 victory over Barry’s. Mannuel Carranza was hero of the day with a contribution of a classic quartet while Malik Salaar converted one. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz banged in a brace from the losing side but their efforts were futile. Hugo Antonio and Kian Hall were the field umpires.