Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was called by the newly posted Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North) Major General Adil Yamin at the CM House here yesterday.

Matters related to the overall security situation in the province with special focus on the newly merged areas came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the role of Frontier Corps in restoring durable peace in the merged districts and said that the security forces including Frontier Corps have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism which the entire nation feels proud of adding that the nation owes today’s peace to the sacrifices of security forces.

Mahmood Khan maintained that due to the sacrifices of security forces, complete normalcy prevailed in the newly merged districts which paved the way for accelerated merger of these districts with the province and added that almost all the process of merger has been completed admirably and now the government is focusing on the accelerated development of these districts.

The chief minister also appreciated the role of Frontier Corps and other security forces in development process of the merged districts and said that besides maintaining peace, security forces play an important role in the rehabilitation and reconstruction process in the newly merged areas.