ISLAMABAD - To pay homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e Haider, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at monument of the Shaheed at Mehfooz Abad. Floral wreath was laid on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate. It said the ceremony was attended by relatives of the shaheed. The nation venerated the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider at Wagah Border in 1971. His courage and extremely daring actions in battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of the motherland, said the ISPR.