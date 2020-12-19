Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said Pakistan had reminded the world that peace was a collective responsibility where it should prevent India from destabilising the region, an attempt to divert attention from its domestic troubles.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had just informed international media in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and we had very specific and reliable intelligence of Indian plans to attempt surgical strikes against Pakistan.

"We know that India is deeply unnerved because its acts of aggression against Pakistan through state sponsored terrorism and blatant disinformation based propaganda have been exposed."