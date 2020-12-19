Share:

SUKKUR - The accountability court, Sukkur, while hearing a Rs628 million NAB reference against nine food department officials for misappropriating the amount during wheat procurement and jailed district food controller Iqbal Memon, deputy director food Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed and ex-deputy director food Anees-ur-Rehman.

The judge of accountability court, Sukkur, Fareed Anwar Kazi, heard the NAB reference on Friday.

Meanwhile, the accountability court, Sukkur, also heard two NAB references of Rs740 million in assets beyond means case and another case of embezzlement of Rs360 million in procurement of machinery and maintenance case against CM’s adviser for prisons Aijaz Khan Jakhrani and others. After the preliminary hearing, the judge adjourned the case till January 2.

Closure of Sukkur barrage announced

Chief engineer irrigation Sukkur barrage, Irshad Memon has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the forming community settled on the Sukkur barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Sukkur barrage would remain closed from January 6th to January 20th, 2021 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, an notification issued on Friday.

The barrage pond would be reduced gradually from zero hours of the 6th January 2021. Its raising would again start from zero hour on 20th January 2021, respectively.

According to notification, there would be no flow of water in any of the off taking canals like North West Canal, Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal, Khairpur Feeder West Canal, Rohri Main Canal and Nara Canal of the Sukkur barrage.

Quran Khawani & Fateh for departed soul of BB on 27th

Quran khawani and Fateha will be arranged for the soul of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her anniversary by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), at Sukkur House on Dec 27.

The Quran Khawani and Fateha will be arranged at the residences of senator Islamuddin Shaikh. Later, the PPP leader will pay a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Extra ordinary security orders during anniversary of BB

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed the Sukkur police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He directed that effective checking be ensured at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district.

The SSP has directed the district police to deploy police personnel at check posts which have been established on main and link roads.