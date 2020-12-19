Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties have decided to give tough time to the PTI government in the parliament by frustrating its each and every move, as already it has turned down the offer of a dialogue with the government both inside and outside the parliament.

As per the plan, the opposition will raise lot of hue and cry on the floor of the House in complete disregard for speaker’s rulings.

These protests will be in connection with its ongoing anti-government campaign outside the parliament, senior members of the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), told The Nation on Friday.

The current political crisis deepened after the eleven opposition parties unanimously expressed their resolve to tender resignations from Parliament [National Assembly and Senate] by the end of this month.

The purpose of paralysing PTI government is to force the prime minister to step down. Talking to The Nation, PPP-P Information Secretary Nafeesa Shah said that it was obligatory on the government to convene the National Assembly’s session as per the schedule.

“We would block every move by the government in the parliament. We will now show to the government ‘opposition’s power’ in the parliament, as we did it in our public gatherings,” she said, adding that the government should not try to take cover under the coronavirus.

When contacted, PML-N MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the government ministers had nothing to say in the parliament, except repeating its old speeches. “We will no more listen to them and protest against their moves in the upcoming parliamentary sessions,” former deputy speaker of the National Assembly said, adding that they would no longer give space to the government as it had failed to deliver even after the completion of half of its term. It may be noted here that the government has twice failed to bring the opposition to the dialogue table. The opposition has even refused to attend meetings convened by Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on important political and national security matters.

The speaker national assembly has failed to bring parliamentary leaders from opposition to the table, as they have clearly hinted at not sitting and discussing matters related to the parliament.

The government is seemingly avoiding calling the National Assembly’s session as it wants to see what decision the opposition takes on the issue of giving resignations from the assemblies.

It may be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Thursday held a meeting with senior members of his government’s key ally MQM-P.

It is believed that the purpose of holding the meeting was to take the coalition partner into confidence about its strategy in and outside the parliament.

Political and constitutional experts are of the view that the opposition always try to frighten the government through its statements inside the parliament. “It should also be noticed that the government has shown its intentions to conduct by-elections against the move of opposition,” they said, mentioning that the role of saner elements from treasury would be very important in coming sessions of the parliament as the opposition would try to disrupt the proceedings.