Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday states that there is anger in the Pakistan Army over the Opposition’s criticism of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the sources PM Imran remarked that "anger" and "disappointment" prevailed among the ranks after the army chief was targeted by the leaders of Opposition parties during public gatherings.

"Gen Bajwa believes in democracy. Had it been another general, he would have given a quick rebuttal," the PM indicated, adding that the army chief was "angry", but he was "controlling it".

The premier also dismissed reports of any Pakistani representative visiting Israel, saying that why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it.

He emphasized that the news was "baseless" and that "an entire campaign" was running in this regard.

Referring to the EU DisinfoLab's report, the prime minister stated that the NGO's research had exposed India's network that was spreading misinformation about Pakistan. The prime minister said that all institutions including the army — stood beside him. "There are excellent civil-military ties in the country."

Moreover, speaking further about the civil-military dynamic, he said that the army serves under him as he is the prime minister, and as the army is a government institution. The Pakistan Democratic Movement, the premier said that he was ready to face everything the 11-party alliance aims at throwing at him.

"The PDM can do anything that it wants. I am ready," he stated.

He added, the PDM's Lahore rally had damaged the Opposition's alliance. "I am a jalsa specialist and I am telling you that this was a flop show."

'It would be better if they resigned”. "If they resign, it would be better for Pakistan," the prime minister indicated, referring to the Opposition's threat of resigning from the assemblies soon.

PM Imran Khan said that he would facilitate the Opposition if they came to Islamabad. "They cannot even last a week [in Islamabad] even if I support them." He added.