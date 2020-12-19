Share:

Pakistan has reached at 0.88 points out of 5 on cigarette tax scorecard of 170 countries which identifiably is lowest in the region indicating the dismal measures pertained by government to effectively tax cigarettes ensuring the rise in the revenue collection as well as discouraging its consumption.

An alleged institute of leading researchers, The Tobacconomics who have been pondering over the economics of tobacco control policy for nearly 30 years, has delivered the scorecard through a detailed report on implemented tax in buying cigarettes from several countries.

Moreover, using the data obtained from scorecard the Word Health Organization Global Tobacco Control signifies to score countries on a five-point scale, thus providing policy makers with an actionable assessment. Four scoring components including price of cigarettes, changes in affordability, the tax share of the price, and the tax structure were considered.

However, Pakistan stands at the rock bottom of scorecard with mere 0.88 points out of 5 for its low tax rate on the cigarettes. The report depicted the government to implement a uniform particular tax on cigarettes that comprises at least 70 percent of the retail price and is automatically updated with respect to varying inflation and income growth.

In addition, the top-performing countries in this assessment are Australia and New Zealand, scoring the highest at 4.63, which as per details reviews their high, uniform specific cigarette excise taxes with regular increases that have considerably minimized the accessibility of cigarettes.

The country head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Malik Imran Ahmed plead the government to reconsider the cigarette tax policies to ascend the revenue, reduce burden on health infrastructure and its affordability to the youth.

He added the multinational tobacco companies at the expense of more than 170,000 masses' lives, were engaged in collecting lucrative treasury on the basis of which countless deaths occurred, exasperated by the consumption of tobacco products.

The World Bank endorses the governments to ensure a rise of at least 30 percent tax on tobacco products annually to amplify the revenue and diminish smokers’ number.