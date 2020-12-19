Share:

“Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it.”

–Marie Curie

Marie Curie was born on 7 November 1867, in Warsaw — part of the Russian Empire — to a family of teachers. Because of her political views, she found it wise to leave her hometown. First, she went to Cracow, then to Paris. In Paris, she got admission in Sorbonne, where Marie also obtained Licentiateships in Physics and the Mathematical sciences.

Marie Curie is the only woman to win the Nobel Prize in two different fields. She shared her first Nobel Prize with her husband and Henri Becquerel in 1903 in the field of Physics. In 1911, she won the prize for the second time but in the field of Chemistry.

Madame Curie is a constant source of inspiration for many people around the world to this day. Actor and director Alan Alda wrote a play titled “Radiance: The Passion of Marie Curie” to pay her homage. This great woman left the mortal world on 4 July 1934. But her contributions to the field of science have made her name immortal.