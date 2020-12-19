Share:

LAHORE - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs15211 million. These schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year‬ presided over by the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included construction of South Punjab Secretariat and GOR in Multan and Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs 6675 million, establishment of Teaching Hospital (Sheikh Zayed-II), Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 6962 million, development of National Parks, Wetlands, Eco-Tourism Sites, Safari Parks etc at the cost of Rs 610 million and Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Program (PEECP) at the cost of Rs 963 million.