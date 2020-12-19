Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a milk production unit, a milk shop and imposed fine on several other food outlets over violation of the food safety laws in the district. According to a DGPR handout, the teams conducted raids at various food outlets and sealed Arshad Synthetic Milk Unit for preparing milk by using cooking oil, soy powder, artificial ingredients and chemicals. Another team sealed Asad Milk Shop on non-payment of licence fee and ignoring previous directions. The teams also imposed Rs68,000 fine on various other outlets over presence of insects, sale of expired food items and unhygienic conditions.

Two minor kids handed over to mother

District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar handed over two minor children to their mother after recovering them from the custody of their father.

One Nabila, a resident of Gulfishan Colony, had filed a petition in the court stating that her husband, Babar Ali, expelled her out of his house over a domestic issue. She said her husband had deprived her of her two minor children Nauman (4) and Marryam (3). The judge, after hearing the arguments, directed Kotwali police to recover the children. The police presented the children in the court and the judge disposed off the petition after handing over the children to their mother.

DC checks quality work of newly constructed roads

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited different localities and inspected the quality work of newly constructed roads under various development schemes.

He went to Azamabad, Muhammadpura and Khalidabad and checked the quality of recently constructed carpeted roads. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal and other officers accompanied him. The DC said that development projects were being monitored and no compromise would be made on transparency. He said that officers of agencies concerned should remain present on the spot of the schemes for its early completion. On the occasion, it was informed that a road from Sher Singh Pulli to Saleemi Chowk Azamabad, Chak No 279 had been completed at a cost of Rs 5 million, 1.72 KM road from Gobindpura to Berrywala had been executed at a cost of Rs 15 million and another road from main bazaar Khalidabad had been constructed at a cost of 5 million.

Two POs among 21 outlaws held

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police teams arrested two proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers and recovered 4.6 kg hashish, 95 liter liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered 5 pistols, 2 klashnikovs, two rifles and a number of bullets from their possession. Further investigation was underway.