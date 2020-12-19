Share:

| Imran Khan says Intra-Afghan Negotiations a historic opportunity | Calls for measures to pass on benefits of improved economic indicators to common man | Launches Sehat Sahulat for AJK

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He was talking to a delegation of Taliban Political Commission (TPC) headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who called on him here at the PM House.

“The discussions focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward,” a statement from the PM media office said. Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continued to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.

He expressed concern over the high level of violence and called on all sides for reduction in it, leading to ceasefire. He said return of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefiting Afghanistan and the region.

The TPC delegation’s visit was part of Pakistan’s serious efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

Benefits to common man

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for immediate measures to pass on the benefits of improved economic indicators to the common man. The Prime Minister, who chaired a high level meeting of his economic team here, was apprised on improved economic indicators of the country. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the increase in remittances from abroad and their maintenance at the level of 2 billion rupees per month. He also voiced satisfaction over the growth of large scale industry, record performance of the construction industry and increasing exports of textile sector.

The Prime Minister said loans to the youth and the construction sector on easy terms by banks would further strengthen the economy.

The Prime Minister said world is appreciating Pakistan’s improving economy even at the time of Corona pandemic and credit of this goes to our economic team.

He said with the grace of Almighty God, Pakistan has successfully overcome the difficult challenges and now planning is being made to open new vistas of development.

On Thursday, National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development briefed the Prime Minister that commercial banks have received a large number of applications for loans, and the SBP has launched a complaints redressal portal, wherein, applicants can register their problems faced by them in obtaining loans.

The deputy governor SBP informed the meeting that the regulator has devised a mechanism to assess the performance of commercial banks in this regard, and this process was continuously monitored.

The prime minister had acknowledged the cooperation of commercial banks for promotion of housing sector, and stated that for the first time in the history of the country, commercial banks have started providing loans to the poor for construction of their house, which is a pleasant step.

The chairman Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had informed the meeting about LDA city Naya Pakistan Housing Apartments, Lahore, and stated that 35,000 housing units would be constructed under the project with majority of units would be allocated for middle class and poor people.

In the first stage, 4,000 units are being constructed, he further stated that master plan and PC-1 of the project had been prepared while the project would be completed by 2022. Ends

Sehat Sahulat for AJK

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Sehat Sahulat Program for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, says a statement issued by the PM media office. Speaking at a ceremony held here, the Prime Minister said this program will provide health insurance to 1.2 million families in the territory and they can get medical treatment from three hundred and fifty health facilities across Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the PTI government had started this project from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the process has now been started to extend the facility to every household. In Punjab, six million families have been provided with the health cards and the provincial government there is striving to provide this facility to the entire population by the end of next year.

Imran Khan said the launch of this program in Azad Kashmir will also send a message across the LOC where a fascist and oppressive regime is oppressing the rights of people that we care for our people.

The Prime Minister said given the economic constraints, launching this universal health coverage program was a courageous decision by the government He said this program is in line with the principles of State of Madina. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the vision of founding fathers. Ends