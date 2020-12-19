Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in around 36 hours after the announcement of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) has received ten thousand re-counting applications by the candidates who appeared in the exam, Vice President (VP) of the commission said on Friday.

VP PMC Mohammad Ali Raza also alleged that a small number of candidates appearing in the exam had written their roll numbers and names wrong in the exam due to which errors erupted in the result.

Addressing a press briefing here the VP PMC Mohammad Ali Raza said that as many as 121,181 students attempted the MDCAT exam. A total of 67,611 students qualified the MDCAT exam obtaining more than 60% marks.

Number of candidates who appeared in the MDCAT had complained of marking them as absent in the result despite they were present in the exam. Candidates also came with the complaint that their names and roll numbers did not match.

VP PMC explaining the errors in the exam said that above 600 candidates had written their roll number wrong, while around 150 had written their names wrong on the examination sheets.

VP PMC Mohammad Ali Raza said that as an act of transparency the PMC decided to give free of cost opportunity to candidates for re-counting of their exams.

VP PMC said that so far around 10,000 applications for the recounting of the exams by the candidates have been received and PMC welcomes all students to come for re-counting. VP Ali Raza also alleged that the test preparation academies floated wrong information and confusion among students by spreading the answer sheets.

Forms for a recount appeal are available online and can be submitted till the 21st of December 2020. He also said that the exam has been finalised and sent to all provinces as well which will complete the admission process till 14 of the next month, while private medical colleges will start admissions from 15th of next month and complete the admission process in two weeks.

Meanwhile, a group of parents and students also reached at PMC and protested the results announced by PMC. Students and parents’ complaint that they were marked absent or their names did not match with their roll numbers.

They also complained that after uploading a new list their names and roll numbers were corrected but their marks were reduced.

A statement released by the PMC said that after the PMC released the National MDCAT result on 16th December 2020, we received numerous complaints from students that they had erroneously been marked ‘absent.’ Some students also complained that their names and roll numbers did not match.

To thoroughly investigate the complaints and to ensure that no student was deprived of the correct result, the result was taken offline for reconciliation. The MDCAT result is a computer generated result.

The verified result is now available online again and students may check their result now. There is a very small minority of students whose result is missing because neither their name nor their roll number could be matched. Therefore, these students will be notified next week and asked to appear for verification.

PMC has re-checked and can confirm that 14 marks have been added to the result of each student who took the exam on the 29th of November 2020. Moreover, seven marks have been added to the result of each student who took the exam on the 13th of December 2020.