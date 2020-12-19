Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Sabzi Mandi has resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by nabbing two suspected killers, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Darwesh Khan and Bashir, he said.

According to him, two accused Darwesh Khan and Bashir killed Bakhtawar on December 2, 2020 and fled from the crime scene. Following this incident, DIG (Operations) assigned task to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrests of criminals, he said adding that the SP constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan comprising SHO Sabzi Mandi Iqbal Gujjar and police officials of Homicide Unit which arrested the absconding criminals by using modern techniques.

The criminals confessed their crime during investigation, he added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) have appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.