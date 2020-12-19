Share:

Rawalpindi-A policeman, who raped a widow woman on the false promise of marrying her, was arrested by Sadiqabad police, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

A case under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was also registered against accused cop who identified as Aqeel Hussain, he added.

Action against the accused was taken on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas who also suspended him, he said.

According to him, Bushra Roman, resident of Muhammad Colony Shakrial, filed a complaint of rape stemming from false promise of marriage against a constable Aqeel Hussain posted at Police Station Sadiqabad. In the First Information Report (FIR), the woman alleged that she got registered a case with PS Sadiqabad and had to visit police station to meet investigators several times in connection with case.

In the meanwhile, she said, constable Aqeel got her cell number and started sending messages and making her phone calls and promised to marry her. “On 13/12/2020, I was called by Aqeel constable at his residence and raped me,” the complainant alleged. She asked the SHO to register FIR against the cop and to arrest him. Taking action, a rape case was registered against the cop and was held by police, the spokesman said.

He said the woman was also taken to hospital by investigators for medico legal report.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said all are equal in the eyes of law. He said Rawalpindi police are following the policy of impartiality and merit. “Crime against woman and children will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken against the accused,” he said.