Islamabad - Officials of Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif have registered a case against a gang of robbers involved in mugging cash, gold and other valuables from a house located at G-13/4, informed sources on Friday.

The case was registered under sections 457/380 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against unknown robbers on complaint of victim house owner Hassan Aslam, they said. However, no arrest or recovery was made by police so far, sources said.

According to sources, Hassan Aslam lodged complaint with PS Golra Sharif that he along with family was out of home when a gang of unknown robbers stormed into his house number 13 in Street Number 119 of G-13/4 on 10/12/2020 by cutting iron grills. He added robbers looted cash, gold ornaments, laptop and other valuables and fled from the scene. Police, while taking action, registered case against the robbers and started investigation.

A senior police officer told media that the investigators have visited crime scene and obtained CCTV footage of the house robbery. He said robbers came in a white car and fled after mugging house.

Meanwhile, Karachi Company and Margalla police have arrested three accused and recovered snatched motorbike, laptops and valuables from their possession, according to a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Fazal Khaliq, ASI Mukhtar Ahmed along with others to ensure the arrest of criminals. Police team arrested two wanted member of criminal gang identified as Suleman, Aamir Iqbal and recovered snatched motorbike and valuables from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, they confessed to be involved in several dacoity incidents in various areas of the city along with his other accomplices. Further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a police team under supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Margalla Police Station Inspector Asjad Mehmood, ASI Hakim Ali along with others arrested wanted member of criminal gang identified as Akram and recovered stolen laptops from him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations have appreciated performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested the gangster.