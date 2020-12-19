Share:

Mohmand-Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Mohmand with the support of its merged areas headquarters handed over a hand-washing station to Citizens Facilitation Centre (CFC) which was installed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saif-ul-Islam along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Zahid Kamal, CFC incharge Hayat Khan, District Secretary PRCS Fauzee Khan, staff and volunteers in CFC Ghalanai.

On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner distributed free masks and sanitizers and check Covid-19 SOPs at the Facilitation Centre.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saif-ul-Islam said that proper hand washing is one of the simplest and least expensive ways to prevent and control the spread of germs.

District Secretary Fauzee Khan said that PRCS Mohmand branch has started installation of hand hygiene stations across the district at high school level. In this regard 22 hand washing stations have been installed at various boys’ and girls’ schools in the tribal district he told.