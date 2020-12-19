Share:

KHANEWAL - District administration sealed a private school for continuation of education activities despite government’s orders of closure of educational institutions since Jan 31 in wake of COVID-19 second wave. Mishaal Misali School 17 kasi was sealed by Deputy Education officer Khabirwala on the instructions of DC, Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi. The school administration was conducting examinations in violation of coronavirus Stand Operating Procedures (SOPs). Deputy Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to risk children’s lives adding that educational institutions would resume activities after government’s new directions for opening of schools.

Commissioner for completion of power sector schemes

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mehmoob on Friday directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes of power sectors by December 31. Presiding over a meeting to review progress on development projects here, the commissioner warned officers that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken on negligence. He said that he would sent detailed report to power ministry on January 01, 2021 on development projects. He said that delay in completion of power sector development schemes would not be tolerated. Javed Akhtar Mehmood directed MEPCO officers to visit field and inform administration about the issues.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani, Deputy Director Technical Muhammad Arfa and officers of MEPCO and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Profiteers fined Rs319,400

Price control magistrates imposed Rs 319,400 as fine on profiteers in Sahiwal district during the last 15 days. Giving details about the performance of price control magistrates, district officer industries Atif Raza Mir said that 30 price control magistrates in the district conducted 2068 inspections and imposed fine on 320 violations in Sahiwal district. He said, on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, price magistrates were conducting raids on daily basis and action was being taken against shopkeepers for overcharging.