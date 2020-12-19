Share:

Ghalanai-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers of Mohmand district staged a protest demonstration in Ghalanai bazaar here on Friday against the problems being faced by the local people.

In the protest demonstration, PPP local leaders and workers, traders and people from different walks of life participated. The protesters marched in Ghalanai bazaar and held a demonstration on main Peshawar-Bajaur highway, and blocked the highway for traffic.

While addressing the protesters, PPP local leaders Jangriz Khan, Arshad Bakhtiyar, Haji Tahir Akbar, Shah Sawar, and Fazl-i-Hadi said that none of the promises made at the time of FATA integration was fulfilled.

They complained that unannounced power load-shedding is one of the biggest problems of the area these days.

“Despite two dams in Mohmand tribal district, the people of the area lack the basic facility of power supply, which is quite injustice with them, they added.

They demanded of the government and authorities concerned to immediately reopen the trade route and stop economic genocide of local tribesmen.