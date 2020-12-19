Share:

Rawalpindi-Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday visited a shelter home for the homeless at Fawara Chowk which was developed by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza welcomed the BISP Chairperson. Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and others were present at the occasion.

On this occasion, RDA officials informed the BISP Chairperson about the people who have benefited from the establishment of the shelter home so far. Later, Dr Sania Nishtar distributed blankets. She also interacted with the shelter home residents to inquire about the well-being of senior citizens and inquired about the facilities provided to them in the shelter home.

On this occasion, she appreciated the work done on RDA shelter home and congratulated Chairman RDA on the excellent arrangements. She said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide shelter, food and residence to the homeless. “That is why Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsas Kifalat programme which has benefited millions of people.”

Shelters homes were set up to provide shelter to the homeless and provide them food three times a day. We have tried to extend the scope of shelter homes to the whole of Pakistan, she said.

In this regard, more shelter homes are being set up in the country. Shelters homes have been opened on the instructions of the Prime Minister. This decision was taken two years ago. She said this shelter run by RDA had got a lot of people here including workers who get good food and respect here. “More shelters homes will be opened in the country. The quality of shelter homes will be enhanced and the sponsorship programme has expanded its scope, she said. It has been extended to seven million families and a nationwide survey is underway which shows 44 per cent presence, she said.

Under this survey, its looks at who is eligible, determines who is eligible after a variety of scrutiny. Every effort is made to make Ehsaas Income, Ehsaas Education and other programs non-political and are intended to help the people in the pandemic. The government sincerely reached out to 15 million families and the whole system is apolitical, she said. Those sleeping in this shelter are not asked to belong to the party, she added.

On the occasion, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza thanked Federal Minister Dr Sania Nishtar. He said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all possible steps are being taken to provide the best possible facilities to the people residing in the shelter home at Fawara Chowk.