ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has said that the provision of inexpensive and speedy justice is a basic human right.

He argued that the provision of speedy justice in civil and criminal cases would enhance deterrence against the commission of crimes.

Talking to a group of pre-service judicial officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) currently undergoing training at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, the speaker said that the provision of timely justice was a fundamental requirement of any society.

He said that role of judicial officers in the dispensation of justice was pivotal since they had to pronounce judgments on the basis of facts and evidences and not otherwise.

The speaker said that since your noble profession centred round provision of justice; therefore he would urge you to discharge your duties in the best manner for the benefit of the poor, who looked for justice. He said that the government was committed to improving facilities and infrastructure of courts to facilitate the poor.

He said that the present chief justices of the Supreme Court and high courts needed to be credited with speeding up disposal of cases and thus reducing pendency of cases.

The trainee judges thanked the speaker for providing them an opportunity to visit the Parliament House and share his political insight on issues of national importance with them.

They assured the speaker that they would perform their duties diligently and for the service of humanity.

Earlier, the group was briefed by the Additional Secretary Legislation on legislative procedures and functions of the National Assembly and Senate.

Before leaving, the group of officers also visited the National Assembly Hall.