Lahore Blue lift women hockey trophy

LAHORE - With 9 goals and 7 points, Lahore Blue emerged as winners in the three-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Lahore Red finished runners-up with 5 goals and 7 points while the third position went to Lahore Green after their victory against Lahore White in the third/fourth position match. Hamra Latif of Lahore Blue was adjudged player of the tournament for her magnificent performance during the three-day event. Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) Secretary Lt Col (r) Asif Naz Khokhar, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, PHF Women Wing GM Tanzeela Amir Cheema, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, former women hockey captain Rahat Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion. Four teams - Lahore Green, Lahore White, Lahore Red and Lahore Blue participated in the tournament. Talking to media, PHF Women Wing GM Tanzeela Amir thanked Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for extending every kind of support for conducting this event in a befitting manner.

PTF conducts eight workshops

LAHORE - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), with the assistance of International Tennis Federation (ITF), has organised four coaching and as many officiating workshops in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi. According to a press release issued here on Friday, the workshops were conducted by PTF’s Head of Officiating Shahzad Akhtar Alvi and covered the rules of tennis, duties and procedures and code of conduct (players & officials). The coaching workshops were conducted by PTF tutors Nauman-ul-Haq, M Nameer Shamsi, Moinuddin Shah and Hamid Niaz, who is also National JTI Coordinator. The workshops held in Islamabad and Karachi focused on development of young beginners and intermediate players, whereas the workshops in Lahore and Peshawar were on Introduction of ITF Tennis Play and Stay campaign with special focus on Tennis 10s. All eight workshops also covered COVID-19 return to tennis protocols. A total of 72 people from all over Pakistan attended the four coaching workshops, whereas 55 people attended the officiating workshops. These included players, coaches, officials and parents.

Lahore United victorious

LAHORE- Lahore United beat Township Green Club by 8 wickets in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. Township Green were all out for 78 in 16 overs with Mamun–ur-Riaz grabbing 3/25, Hafiz Salman 3/27 and M Hussain 2/9 while in reply, Lahore United chased the target losing just 2 wickets with Ahmad Sultan hitting 28, Zohaib Amanat 22 and Mamun-ur–Riaz 19.