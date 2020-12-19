Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to announce schedule for by-elections for eight seats across the country in the next couple of days.

A senior official of the ECP told The Nation here on Friday that the decision to hold by-elections was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), and attended by representatives and legal experts from Sindh.

The commission on Thursday had invited all representatives to the meeting in order to seek their recommendations for the upcoming by-elections, but no official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan or Punjab government turned up.

Meanwhile, the ECP secretary told the CEC at the meeting that by-elections were to be held on one seat from Balochistan Assembly, three from Sindh Assembly and one each from KP Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

He further said that of the two National Assembly (NA) seats for which elections were to be held, one was from KP and the other was from Punjab.

The secretary further informed the meeting that the elections on the seats were delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown across the country.

Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Taj Haider said that it was the constitutional duty of the ECP to hold by-elections on empty seats within 60 days.

Haider reminded that the electoral college for the Senate elections namely the four provincial assemblies and National Assembly already existed, saying that the Senate elections could not be held if the electoral college was not completed.

He maintained that elections in Gilgit Baltistan and even presidential elections in the USA were held amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the ECP was an autonomous body and it should hold by-elections without any further delay.

Haider further said that the implementation on all the SOPs should be made possible during the by-elections on the vacant seats.

Endorsing Haider’s stance, senior PPP leader and legal advisor to the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab assured the Commission that the provincial government would take all possible measures to implement the SOPs during the by-elections.

It is important to mention here that the KP and Punjab governments had requested the Commission to postpone the by-elections while Balochistan and Sindh governments had shown their willingness to go ahead with the exercise.

Meanwhile, as per the Commission’s announcement on Friday, by-election would be held in PS-52 Omerkot-2 on January 18, 2020.

A senior official of the ECP told The Nation that the date for election in this constituency had been announced as all arrangements were complete in this connection.

On the other hand, by-elections on eight seats across the country is a big challenge for the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), as opinion is split in these parties on whether to take part in these elections or boycott.

A source with PDM told The Nation that PPP was likely to take in the by elections and rest of the parties are of view that they must go for boycotting the elections process as it will give government a very alarming message regarding the attitude of the opposition towards the en-mass resignations.