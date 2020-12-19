Share:

PESHAWAR - Three senior officials were transferred in the police force here on Friday.

As per an official notification, Mohammad Ali Gandapur was transferred from the office of capital city police officer to the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) for Special Branch. Also, Abbas Ahsan, who was serving in Punjab, has been posted as the capital city police officer in Peshawar.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur headed the Peshawar Police for more than one year. Under his command, the capital city police conducted successful operations against various criminal gangs. Also, security situation in Peshawar considerably improved during the last one year while there have been campaigns against drug smugglers, particularly ice and heroin during the period. Peshawar also got two new police stations and one circle under his tenure, while the jurisdictions of more than 30 police stations in Peshawar were also realigned for better policing.

Also, another official, Khan Zeb, was assigned the office of superintendent of police for the Counter-Terrorism Department.