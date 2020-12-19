Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least seven persons including four kids sustained injuries due to collision between hand cart and a car at Valu Wala head Kot Addu on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding car collided with hand cart near Valu Wala Kot Addu area in which seven people sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu. One critical injured namely Tanvir was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition. Daira Deen Panah police arrested the car driver and started legal action into the incident. Meanwhile, A road which leads to Thermal Power Station is presenting a picture of neglect for a long time. The artery from railway crossing to Thermal Power Station is dilapidated and turns into pond in case of rain.

Residents Zahid, Akram, Wajid Khan and others informed that there were heaps of garbage around the road which was resulting in outbreak of diseases. They appealed district administration to take notice of the situation and provide relief to locals by mending it.