ISLAMABAD-Smart Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are most likely to be established in pursuance of industrial cooperation under the pragmatic framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. Smart SEZs aims to make new ground in developing pharma, health and artificial intelligence industries.

According to the report, serious deliberations are going on to define their theoretical and practical modalities.

As per fresh brainstorming sessions, joint ventures between Pakistan and China will be the key features for all smart SEZs.

In this regard, Project Director PMU-CPEC-ICDP of the Board of Investment (BOI) on Industrial Cooperation (IC) under CPEC, Asim Ayub witnessed the MoU Signing Ceremony between Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd China and Dynamic Engineering Automation (DEA) Pakistan for establishing Sino-Pakistan Advanced Imaging Technologies, AI, Health Mgt, Academic, and Training & Education programs.

Considering the vital need of improving health infrastructure in Pakistan, the PD PMU stressed the need for the development of Smart SEZs & that BOI lays special emphasis on promoting Joint Ventures between local & foreign firms.

He informed that during the 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting on IC under CPEC, it was accentuated to expedite the development on SEZs & the idea of Smart SEZ is under consideration to accommodate pharma, health, AI industries.

The government of Pakistan has given top priority to establishing three prioritized CPEC SEZs in the country, which have been developed to an advanced stage including Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh, and M-3 Allama Iqbal SEZ in Punjab, the report added.