LAHORE - Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that government lands will be recovered from the land mafia at all costs and strict legal action will be taken against the grabbers and their agents. He was presiding over a meeting at the office of Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board (PCLB) on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the performance and problems of the PCLB while Chairman Board Tariq Mahmood Javed and other officers briefed the provincial minister.

“The Punjab Government will enact the necessary legislations to remove the barriers and enhance performance of PCLB”, Raja Basharat said. He directed taking measures for bringing the pending cases of the Board’s properties to a logical conclusion. He directed taking help of concerned Commissioner as well as RPO for getting back the possession of illegally occupied land.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed that effective steps be taken to get back government land from illegal occupants.

He directed the chairman to take all possible steps for recovery of outstanding loans, the report of which should also be sent to him every week. He also directed that the process of transparent auction of litigation-free properties be started immediately. Earlier, in a briefing given by the PCLB officials, it was informed that the Board is receiving an annual rent of Rs 60 million for its properties across the province while out of the total loans of Rs 6 billion, Rs 4 billions are still pending. The chairman also said that out of the 297 valuable properties of the Board, 110 are available for immediate auction while the remaining properties are subject to court cases.