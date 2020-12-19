Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s textile and clothing exports have increased by 4.88 percent in the first five months (July to November) of the current fiscal year.

The country has exported textile and clothing products worth $6.044 billion in July to November period of the year 2020-21 as against $5.763 billion in the same period of the last year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, the textile and clothing exports have shown handsome growth of 9.27 percent and were recorded at $1.286 billion in the month of November.

Growth in textile exports has helped in increasing overall exports of the country in ongoing financial year. Exports in the new fiscal year started on a positive note but witnessed a steep decline of 19 percent in August before rebounding in September, October, and November. To promote exports of textile products, the Ministry of Commerce has recently released Rs1.78 billion for the textiles sector under Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) scheme. “I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports”, said Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile Razak Dawood. He said the DLTL for non-textile sector are also being released shortly.

The PBS data showed that ready-made garments exports went up by 3.43 percent during November. Export of knitwear increased by 22.75 percent and bed wear by 22.04 percent. Towel exports enhanced by 21.52 percent whereas those of cotton cloth dipped by 11.9 percent. Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports plunged by 24.65 percent, yarn other than cotton by 7.51 percent and raw cotton declined by 100 percent in November. On the other hand, tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by a massive 28.99 percent during the month under review.

The import of textile machinery dropped by 6.07 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year a sign that no expansion or modernisation projects were taken up by the industry in the given period.

OIL IMPORTS

Petroleum imports declined 22.78 percent in July to November period of ongoing financial year to $3.95 billion, compared to $5.11 billion of the last year. Of these, petroleum products imports were down by 16.51 percent. Similarly, import of crude oil declined by 27.01 percent during July to November period while those of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell by 34.73 percent in value. On the other hand, liquefied petroleum gas imports jumped 52.06 percent in value in the period under review.

In the telecommunication group, imports surged by 31.32 percent led by mobile handsets higher by 45.26 percent. This was the result of a crackdown on smuggling and doing away with free imports in baggage schemes. Import of other apparatus fell by 6.39 percent. The overall transport group also witnessed a growth of 13.92pc.

An increase of 60.36 percent was seen in imports of textile group raw cotton, synthetic and artificial silk yarn. The overall food group import jumped by 44.53 percent during July to November from a year ago. The government import wheat and sugar to bridge the local shortages.

The PBS data showed that Pakistan’s export and imports have shown increase in the period under review. Pakistan’s exports have recorded growth of 2.11 per cent and increased to $9.74 billion in July to November period of the current fiscal year as compared to $9.54 billion in corresponding period of the last year. Meanwhile, the imports have also shown increase of 1.29 per cent to $19.42 billion in five months. Therefore, Pakistan’s trade deficit was recorded at $9.69 billion in five months (July to November) of the current fiscal year due to increase in imports as well as exports of the country.