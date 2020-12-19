Share:

ISLAMABAD - Stressing the need for smooth Pak-Afghan bilateral trade to help exploring new destination for Pakistani products, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday formed two task forces on Visa Facilitation, Border Management and Commerce.

“Pakistan has meagre trade volume with Central Asian Republics (CARs) i.e. $119 million which can be enhanced exponentially by using the transit trade route via Afghanistan,” said Asad Qaiser while chairing the 6th meeting of Executive Committee of Pakistan-Afghanistan Friendship Group in the Parliament House.

He said, “The development and prosperity of the country is dependent upon enhancing trade and commerce based relations with all its neighbours.”

The NA Speaker said that smooth and well coordinated border management is imperative for facilitating the traders on all borders especially with Afghanistan like Torkham, Chaman, Angoor Adda.

On the occasion, the speaker formed two task forces on visa facilitation & border management and commerce under the chair of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab shahzad.

He also stressed the need for inclusion of all stakeholders in the consultation for formulating a new Pak-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement which would be renewed in January 2021.

He directed the Commerce Ministry to invite representatives of KPK and Baluchistan Chambers of Commerce and Trade for inclusion of their concerns in the forthcoming Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.

On the occasion, Arbab Shahzad said that facilitating traders would enhance the overall trade volume with all the neighbouring countries.

Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, said that embassy of Pakistan in Afghanistan has taken a lot of measures for smooth issuance of visas to Afghan nationals.

MNA Shanada Gulzair remarked that border management review is essential keeping in view the socio-economic changes especially in the context of COVID-19.