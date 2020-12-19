Share:

KASUR - Two people were killed when two motorcycles collided with each other at Halla road near here on Friday. According to police, Fahad Ali (24) along with Ali Asghar (26) was travelling on Halla road, Pattoki on a motorcycle when another motorbike coming from opposite direction collided. Fahad Ali died on the spot while Ali Asghar sustained critical injuries and he was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki where he succumbed to his injuries. The other motorcyclist sped away from scene. City police Pattoki were investigating. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Kaleem Yousaf here on Friday visited the open market and restaurants to review the implementation of corona SOPs, cleanliness and availability of daily use commodities. The AC imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Shaukat restaurant for violating SOPs. Talking on the occasion, he said that keeping in view the increasing cases of coronavirus cases during the second wave, the district administration was striving to get implemented corona SOPs. He said that artificial price hike had been controlled by setting up Sahulat Bazaars across the district, adding that crackdown against profiteers was continuing.