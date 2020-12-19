Share:

Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said in an interview to The Christian Science Monitor that Pakistan wants US to engage in South Asia through an “important and critical” role in stopping Indian interference and maintaining peace and security of the region,

“Over the last two years Pakistan has faced a resurgence of attacks and unfortunately we see the Indian footprint and Indian fingerprints all over the place,” he told the Monitor.

“We see the US as perhaps the only country in the world that is in a position to play an important and critical role on this issue,” Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said.

'Pakistan’s allegations of Indian support for separatists in the Balochistan region might indeed have merit since India has been suspected of such activity in the past but Washington is more concerned about Pakistan’s influence in Afghanistan and with the Afghan Taliban, as it tries to wind down its longest war and implement a fragile peace plan struck by the Trump administration,' said James Dobbins, who served as a special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Obama White House. The scholar, who is a senior fellow at the Rand Corp, underscored Islamabad’s critical role in the Afghan peace process and its importance for the US government.

Dobbins was of the view that the new Joe Biden administration may not be taking a very different approach to Pakistan than the Trump administration did.