The first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by BioNTech, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on 11 December.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised a Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, on Friday allowing the vaccine to be delivered in the US for use by individuals who are 18 years or older.

“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” remarked FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn. “Through the FDA’s open and transparent scientific review process, two COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized in an expedited timeframe while adhering to the rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization that the American people have come to expect from the FDA.

According to the FDA, the Moderna vaccine "has met the statutory criteria for issuance of an EUA", as the potential benefits outweigh the known risks.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to mark the authorisation of Moderna vaccine in America

Earlier in December, the FDA issued an emergency use authorisation for another coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.

Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and several other US politicians, after the authorisation of vaccine publicly received shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Joe Biden, President-elect conveyed to be taking the vaccine on Monday.