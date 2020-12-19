Share:

Through a joint venture, Gwadar GasPort Limited (GGPL) and Gwadar International Terminals Ltd signed an agreement pertaining to the gas industry. In a commendable step forward, not only is a virtual pipeline set to be constructed but contracts for the swift transportation of LNG have been put forward as well. With such an advanced and all-inclusive blueprint for the industry, problems like losses, shortages, extreme competition and theft could be catered to.

According to the initiative, a virtual gas pipeline created by private investors would bode well to market demands. Meaning; shortages would be kept to a minimum considering that one virtual pipeline would eliminate the dependence on Sui companies’ distribution framework. Thus, in this model gas would not go unaccounted for. Furthermore, when the demand is set to exceed two billion cubic feet, such a project will ensure that distribution is efficient and quick. Creating a holistic structure for the entire country would also move away from the monopolistic industry dominated by Sui companies thereby putting consumer needs at the centre of focus.

Another part of a larger developmental scheme, the process of regasification has also been subjected to change. Through one large storage unit, LNG is set to reach CNG stations, textile mills, fertiliser plants and various other commercial units, eliminating the tediously extensive distribution change. Such ventures are bound to improve the gas situation in Pakistan such that problems with provision may no longer be an issue.

Perhaps the only aspect that the government needs to focus on is ensuring that there are a minimum amount of delays in the actual materialisation of the initiative. All the stakeholders need to be urged to adhere to timelines and resolve any additional complexities before they become the source of deferrals.